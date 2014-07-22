版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 13:37 BJT

BRIEF-Mikron Holding H1 sales of CHF 119.4 million

July 22 Mikron Holding AG : * Says H1 sales of CHF 119.4 million versus CHF 119.6 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 2.4 million versus CHF 2.4 million year ago * Says H1 order intake of CHF 139.2 million versus CHF 117.1 million year ago * Says H1 profit of CHF 1.4 million versus CHF 1.6 million year ago * Says on the whole continues to anticipate slight increase in sales and also

improved EBIT margin for full year 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
