BRIEF-Mikron Holding H1 sales of CHF 119.4 million

July 22 Mikron Holding AG : * Says H1 sales of CHF 119.4 million versus CHF 119.6 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 2.4 million versus CHF 2.4 million year ago * Says H1 order intake of CHF 139.2 million versus CHF 117.1 million year ago * Says H1 profit of CHF 1.4 million versus CHF 1.6 million year ago * Says on the whole continues to anticipate slight increase in sales and also