BRIEF-Mikron Holding H1 sales of CHF 119.4 million

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
July 22 Mikron Holding AG : * Says H1 sales of CHF 119.4 million versus CHF 119.6 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 2.4 million versus CHF 2.4 million year ago * Says H1 order intake of CHF 139.2 million versus CHF 117.1 million year ago * Says H1 profit of CHF 1.4 million versus CHF 1.6 million year ago * Says on the whole continues to anticipate slight increase in sales and also
improved EBIT margin for full year 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------