Starwood to buy Canada's Milestone Apartments REIT in $2.9 bln deal

Jan 19 A unit of private investment firm
Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone
Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal
valued at about $2.85 billion.
Starwood Capital will pay $16.15 in cash per Milestone
Apartments unit, the REIT said.
Based on current exchange rates the offer equates to about
C$21.47 per Milestone Apartments unit, which is a premium of 9.2
percent to the unit's close of C$19.66 on Wednesday.
Milestone Apartments' portfolio consists of 78 multifamily
residential properties, comprising 24,061 apartment units,
located throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.
The transaction implies an average price of about $120,000
per apartment unit, the REIT said.
Milestone's legal advisers are Goodmans Llp and Vinson &
Elkins Llp, while Starwood's are Stikeman Elliott LLP and
Kirkland & Ellis Llp.
BMO Capital Markets is Milestone's financial adviser.
($1 = C$1.33)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)