Milestone Apartments REIT unitholders approve takeover by Starwood - sources

TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone
Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved
the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm
Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to
people familiar with the situation.
The move comes after Starwood agreed with Milestone last
week to a sweetened offer of $16.25 per Milestone unit.
Milestone had initially, in January, agreed to be bought out by
Starwood in an all-cash transaction.
Close to 70 percent of Milestone unitholders who voted were
in favor of the transaction, based on early voting figures, the
people said, declining to be named as the matter is private. The
transaction needed the approval of two-thirds of Milestone
unitholders.
Dallas-based Milestone declined comment.
Milestone, which went public in Toronto in 2013, owns and
manages apartment properties targeting blue-collar workers
across the U.S. Southeast and Southwest.
The news of the shareholder approval was first reported by
Bloomberg.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Himani Sarkar)