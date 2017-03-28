CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Milestone Apartments REIT unitholders approve takeover

(Corrects to remove reference to Starwood Capital selling
Starwood Hotels & Resorts to Marriott International Inc)
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate
Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders
approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm
Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.
Starwood last week raised its offer to $16.25 per Milestone
unit from 16.15, after proxy advisory firm ISS recommended
Milestone unitholders to vote against the deal.
Over 71 percent of Milestone unitholders who voted were in
favor of the transaction, the company said on Tuesday.
The deal, struck in January, needed the approval of
two-thirds of Milestone unitholders.
The deal is expected to close on or about April 28, the
company said.
Milestone, which went public in Toronto in 2013, owns and
manages apartment properties targeting blue-collar workers
across the U.S. Southeast and Southwest.
The company's portfolio consists of 78 multifamily
residential properties, comprising 24,061 apartment units,
located throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)