公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 14:57 BJT

BRIEF-The Klesch Group says to buy UK's Milford Haven refinery

July 31 The Klesch Group:

* Agreement to acquire Milford Haven refinery from MURCO Petroleum Ltd
