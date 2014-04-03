版本:
Talks with buyer for Murphy's Milford Haven refinery collapse

LONDON, April 3 Murphy Oil said on Thursday it is entering into consultation with employees and their representatives on the future of the Milford Haven refinery in Wales following the end of exclusive talks with a potential buyer.

"Following the expiry of exclusive talks with a potential buyer, Murphy plans to speak with a small number of interested parties which may allow the refinery to operate," Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy had been in discussion with private equity company Greybull to buy the plant and associated assets for around $500 million. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)
