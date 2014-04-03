UPDATE 1-Talks with buyer for Murphy Oil's Milford Haven refinery collapse

(Adds company comment, background)

LONDON, April 3 Exclusive talks between Murphy Oil and a private equity company to buy Murphy's Milford Haven refinery in Wales collapsed on Thursday, which could push the plant towards closure.

The Arkansas-based oil company said it had entered into consultation with employees and their representatives on the future of the 135,000 barrels per day refinery.

"Following the expiry of exclusive talks with a potential buyer, Murphy plans to speak with a small number of interested parties which may or may not lead to allowing the refinery to continue to operate," Murphy said in a statement.

The plant employs 450 staff and Murco, Murphy Oil's UK subsidiary owns hundreds of filling stations around the country.

"For over three years, we have left no stone unturned in trying to find a buyer for the plant," Tom McKinlay, Managing Director of Murco, said.

"Our efforts highlight the challenges and on-going changes confronting the European refining industry."

European refiners have struggled with shrinking domestic demand and increased overseas competition, which have already forced a number of closures.

Consultations will last 45 days, after which either a deal will be reached or Murphy will begin implementing a wind down of the plant, a source close to the talks said.

"Talks have been going on for three years and this has been a loss making business for a long time, multiple bids have failed," he said.

Murphy had been in discussion with private equity company Greybull to buy the plant and associated assets for around $500 million.

(Reporting by Simon Falush and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)