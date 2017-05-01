Credit Suisse has deployed 20 robots within bank, markets CEO says

BRIEF-Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.
Chin, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the technology may help reduce the number of calls coming into the bank's compliance call center by as much as 50 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
* BIOVERATIV ACQUIRES HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY TRUE NORTH THERAPEUTICS FOR UP TO USD 825 MILLION PLUS ASSUMED CASH Source text - http://bit.ly/2qgeVHB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)