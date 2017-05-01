版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 07:25 BJT

Credit Suisse has deployed 20 robots within bank, markets CEO says

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.

Chin, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the technology may help reduce the number of calls coming into the bank's compliance call center by as much as 50 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Sandra Maler)
