2017年 5月 2日

J.P. Morgan's Dimon says biggest fear is bad public policy

LOS ANGELES May 1 Jamie Dimon, the chief executive and chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Monday railed against what he called excessive U.S. regulations and called on Washington to come together to build a more business-friendly economy that supports workers.

"The real issue I'm worried about is bad public policy," Dimon said, speaking at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. "We're leaving a lot of people behind." (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
