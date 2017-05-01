J.P. Morgan's Dimon says biggest fear is bad public policy

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
LOS ANGELES May 1 Jamie Dimon, the chief executive and chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Monday railed against what he called excessive U.S. regulations and called on Washington to come together to build a more business-friendly economy that supports workers.
"The real issue I'm worried about is bad public policy," Dimon said, speaking at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. "We're leaving a lot of people behind." (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: