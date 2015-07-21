CORRECTED-COLUMN-Are Millennials saving enough for retirement?

(Corrects age to 35 in second paragraph from bottom.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK, July 21 Another Millennial myth may be
biting the dust. Apparently, Millennials have better retirement
saving habits than Baby Boomers.
Millennials save 8 percent of their paycheck for retirement,
according to a recent survey from T. Rowe Price. Baby
boomers are just slightly ahead at 9 percent.
The only reason Millennials aren't saving even more is that
they have college debt to pay off and do not earn much money
yet, according to Anne Coveney, senior manager of retirement
thought leadership at T. Rowe Price. The median
personal income of Millennials is just $57,000.
"Their circumstances may be somewhat driving their
behaviors," says Coveney. "When they have the means to do the
right thing, it appears that they often do."
Indeed, Millennials track expenses more carefully than
boomers (75 percent vs. 64 percent). And 67 percent of
Millennials stick to a budget. That's better than the 55 percent
of boomers. Meanwhile, 88 percent of Millennials say they are
pretty good at living within their means.
To be fair, the boomers are saving a higher percentage of
their salary for retirement than Millennials, but twice as many
Millennials have upped their retirement savings in the last 12
months, T. Rowe Price says.
The retirement data says a lot about the mindset of
Millennials. Many baby boomers started their careers with
defined-benefit pension plans. That's not even a phrase
Millennials have heard before.
Plenty of Millennials expect Social Security to go bankrupt
before they retire. They know they are on their own for
retirement. And while, on average, they are not saving as much
as allowed by law, the data suggest that as their ability to do
so improves, they will take full advantage of corporate matching
plans in their jobs.
"They are exhibiting financial discipline in managing
spending and are defying stereotypes that this generation is
prone to spend-thrift, short-sighted thinking," Coveney notes.
Millennials also don't need as much hand-holding as previous
generations. They want advice and are even getting it from what
have been called robo-advisors - something only a very small
fraction of baby boomers are willing to do. (Robo-advisors use a
computer algorithm to pick a portfolio of index funds and charge
much lower management fees than conventional brokers.)
Case in point: at automated investment service Wealthfront,
60 percent of clients are under age 35, according to the
company. Only 10 percent are over age 50.
Millennials are counting their money carefully, so it would
be wise not to count them out as retirement savers.
