CORRECTED-Millennial Media prices at high end of range

March 28 Mobile advertising company Millennial Media priced shares at $13, at the high end of its expected range on Wednesday, according to the company.

The Baltimore-based company sold 9.2 million shares and selling shareholders sold 1 million shares. The expected price range for the shares was $11 to $13. The issue raised $132.6 million in total.

On Tuesday, Millennial Media raised its expected range from $9 to $11.