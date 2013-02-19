版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 20日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Millennial Media shares down 25.3 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Feb 19 Millennial Media Inc : * Shares down 25.3 percent after the bell following results
