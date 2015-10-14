YOUR MONEY-After T-Mobile breach, millennials may care about ID theft

(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK Oct 14 Jihan Antoine is fed up. The
28-year-old social media publicist, a T-Mobile customer, found
out last week that her data may have been compromised in a
breach, and she immediately had to notify a string of people.
A hack of credit reporting bureau Experian exposed the
names, addresses, birthdays and Social Security numbers of 15
million T-Mobile U.S. customers over the last two years
who had applied for a credit check done by Experian.
"I am responsible for the privacy of my clients including
photos and videos. If they hack that information, I am in
trouble," Antoine says.
But then again, she is not changing carriers.
Frankly, she says, "Hacks are inevitable, so why bother?"
Antoine has what one survey identifies as "millennial
malaise" regarding the dangers of identity theft and the
precautions consumers should take to prevent fraud.
New data from security firm Intercede suggests that
millennials in the United States and UK do not trust government
and businesses to protect their personal information online.
About 61 percent of the 2,000 millennials (aged 16-35) surveyed
had little or no trust in the security of social media
platforms.
A quarter of respondents said they supplied their
identification credentials to sites because they believed
governments and businesses would access them anyway.
Rather than cause millennials to ramp up their defenses,
this pessimistic attitude leads to even more lax security
behavior, says Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security, a
password manager.
For one thing, millennials tend to put too many eggs in one
password basket, because many popular applications allow users
to sign-in using their primary social media account credentials,
often for Facebook.
They also are more trusting, using public Wi-Fi at coffee
shops and other public places. "These could be a real cyber risk
to their privacy," says Irfan Saif, Cyber Risk Services
technology leader and principal at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.
There is further danger from a perception among millennials
that they do not have to care about cybersecurity because they
do not yet have anything that they perceive as valuable.
"This is a misconception because their identity is the very
'value' that is at stake," says Guccione.
A data breach in young adulthood might not lead to a loss of
resources immediately. But it could cause serious problems for
millennials in the future when they are seeking loans or opening
a line of credit.
BEST DEFENSE
According to Justin Harvey, chief security officer for cyber
security company Fidelis Security, millennials should use
two-factor authentication for their email, social media and
banks whenever possible.
First, a user would have something like a username and
password. Then they would have something that the service
provider provide at that moment - like a constantly changing
number that only one's personal device knows.
Google Inc has a Google Authenticator app, which
can provide two-factor authentication for services like Gmail,
Google Apps and Google Drive. Through a partnership, Microsoft
Corp users also can utilize it.
Facebook has built its authenticator directly into
its iPhone and iPad apps. Another company, Activision Blizzard
, which makes popular games like World of Warcraft, has
also developed an authentication app.
For the most sensitive accounts, users should use unique
passwords for each one, and change them frequently, Harvey
advises. He also warns not to give out too much personal
information for online services, whether it is a new app or a
service one signs up for on the web.
Most of all, millennials just need to pay attention and make
sure they know how serious the danger is.
"This hack or any other major hack will not cause the
millennial generation to change their habits overnight," says
Guccione. "We're talking about changing the mindset of an
entire generation that generally grew up to be very trusting
with their digital information."
As for Antoine, she has heard the message and says she is
starting to take the issue of security a lot more seriously. "I
am trying to monitor what I put on my cellphone. But I am moving
at 115 miles per hour.
At the same time, she added, "I also want to be mindful of
opportunities to protect my information."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Dan Grebler)