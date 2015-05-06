INSIGHT-As millennials reach parenthood, fund managers bet on 'burbs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 6 Amy Paternite, a real estate
agent in Maplewood, New Jersey, is getting used to hearing from
clients in their late twenties and early thirties who say they
never thought they would leave New York City for the suburbs.
Parenthood - or a second baby on the way - has changed their
minds.
"They still want good restaurants, but now it's also about
space, affordability and being able to send their kids to a good
public school," said Paternite, 45, who said that about 70
percent of her business now comes from young families who are
making the move from Brooklyn or Manhattan.
Millennials, typically defined as those born between 1981
and 1997, may be turning into their parents after all. A
generation that's been stereotyped as urban, single and aghast
at the idea of a car-based life in the suburbs is starting to
age, prompting fund managers to bet on companies that should
benefit if the U.S. birth rate reverses a six-year slump.
With 4.3 million millennials turning 30 this year and the
number set to jump to 4.6 million by 2020, there will soon be
more adults in their early 30s than at any other time in U.S.
history, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by Wells
Fargo.
As a result, fund managers are increasingly buying home
builders, mortgage lenders and baby clothes makers that stand to
benefit as millennials spend less on themselves and transition
to parenthood.
"Look at what a 25-year-old single person spends money on,
and look what a 35-year-old with kids spends money on," said
Bill Smead, portfolio manager of the $1.1 billion Smead Value
fund. "This is a chance to get rich on that transition."
Smead, whose portfolio is about two-thirds invested in
companies that he says will benefit as millennials reach
parenthood, holds homebuilder NVR Inc, mortgage lenders
such as Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp
, and local-advertising plays such as Gannett Co,
which owns car-shopping website Cars.com.
In the housing market, meanwhile, millennials made up 32
percent of sales in 2014, up 4 percentage points from two years
earlier - making them the largest segment of buyers, according
to the National Association of Realtors. Those homes are more
likely to be purchased in the close suburbs rather than in urban
cores, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by
real-estate listing firm Trulia, which found that
millennial growth in big-city suburbs was 1.4 percent in 2013,
compared with 1.2 percent growth in dense cities.
The generation once seen as shunning cars accounted for 27
percent of new auto sales in the U.S. last year, up 9 percentage
points from 2010, according to a recent study by JD Power and
Associates.
"Especially in the older millennials, we're seeing a move
towards more traditional patterns, just on a delayed time
frame," said Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo.
Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors
and head of its Global Allocation fund, said he was
not put off by the fact that U.S. home ownership rates hit a
20-year low in the fourth quarter. He has been adding shares of
home improvement and other housing-related companies,
anticipating a wave of suburbanization now that the financial
crisis has passed. Nor is he deterred by the fact that the
number of births in the U.S. declined for a sixth consecutive
year in 2013, to 3.93 million.
"The fact that you've got these millennials delaying life
and not getting married and not having kids is not a function of
the fact that they are completely different from every other
generation," Orlando said. "It's a reflection that they went to
college and ran up debt and couldn't find a job. Now that the
economy is starting to improve for these folks, household
formations have literally gone vertical."
Household formation rose by 1.7 million in the fourth
quarter from the year before, and increased 1.5 million in the
first quarter from the same time frame in 2014, according to the
Commerce Department.
That, in turn, should lead to a jump in demand for the
products that cater to suburban life, Orlando said.
"As individuals get married and buy houses and have kids,
you need car seats and cribs. That's the next layer of stuff
that's been delayed since '08," he said.
WALL STREET FOCUS
It's a surprising turnaround for a generation that Wall
Street is desperate to reach. Over the last decade, the number
of mentions of the millennial generation on quarterly corporate
earnings calls has jumped from just one in all of 2007 to more
than 100 in the most recent earnings season alone, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Greg Creed, the CEO of Yum Brands Inc
, owner of Taco Bell, told analysts in March that "the
muse of a Taco Bell is a 22-year old."
Stephen Dodson, manager of the $12 million Bretton Fund
, is skeptical that there is that much of a millennial
mindset. Instead of any generational habits, the term millennial
could often be ascribed to any upwardly mobile city-dweller, he
said.
Dodson, whose fund performance is in the top third of
large-cap funds tracked by Morningstar over the last year, has
large positions in baby-clothes retailer Carter's Inc,
parent company of OshKosh B'gosh, and Gap Inc, owner of
baby Gap stores. Shares of Carter's are up nearly 15 percent for
the year to date after the company reported strong first-quarter
earnings. Gap, meanwhile, has seen its shares dip 3.5 percent
over the same time.
Another company that Dodson is looking at, but hasn't yet
invested in, is MEDNAX Inc, which staffs physicians for
hospital delivery rooms, including neo-natal care and
anesthesiologists. Shares of the company are up almost 9 percent
so far this year.
"This company is about as direct investment you can make on
the birth rate increasing," Dodson said.
(Reporting by David Randall. Editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering.)