UPDATE 3-Ex-MillerCoors executive, 7 others charged for $7 mln fraud

(Adds comment from defendant Thomas Longhi's lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
May 6 U.S. authorities announced charges on
Wednesday against a former MillerCoors executive and seven
others for engaging in a scheme to defraud the brewing company
of at least $7 million.
David Colletti, a former MillerCoors vice president, was
charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Chicago with
mail and wire fraud for his role in an alleged scheme that
caused the company to be falsely billed for promotional events
and marketing services.
MillerCoors, a U.S. joint venture between SABMiller Plc
and Molson Coors Brewing Co was not identified
by name in the charging documents.
But the company had previously sued Colletti and said last
year that it had referred the matter to federal authorities.
Jonathan Stern, a MillerCoors spokesman, said the company was
satisfied that charges were brought.
"All along we've sought justice for the millions of dollars
stolen from our company as these actions are intolerable and
inexcusable," he said.
Along with Colletti, the indictment also charged seven
individuals who prosecutors said controlled entities that
claimed to provide third-party vendor services to MillerCoors.
Those defendants include Roderick Groetzinger of North
Carolina; James Rittenberg of Chicago; Scott Darst of Las Vegas;
Maryann Rozenberg of Wisconsin; and Andrew Vallozzi, Thomas
Longhi and Francis Buonauro of Florida.
Eugene Murphy, a lawyer for Colletti, said his client would
plead not guilty.
Mitchell Beers, Longhi's lawyer, said his client would also
plead not guilty, adding that "a lot of the invoices were not
false."
Lawyers for the other defendants either declined to comment
or did not respond to requests for comment.
Prosecutors said that during Colletti's tenure at the
company, he worked with the individuals connected to the vendors
to submit false estimates and invoices in the entities' names
for fake promotional events and for events at inflated prices.
Prosecutors said Colletti, 58, oversaw the approval of many
of these false invoices. MillerCoors ultimately paid more than
$7 million to the defendants' entities, and Colletti later
received a portion of those payments, prosecutors said.
The defendants used the company's money for, among other
things, personal expenses, collectible firearms, golf and
hunting trips, investments in a hotel and bar, and an arena
football team, the indictment said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)