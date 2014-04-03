MillerCoors says probe shows ex-employees embezzled millions

| LOS ANGELES, April 3
LOS ANGELES, April 3 MillerCoors, a U.S. joint
venture between SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors Co
, on Thursday said it had uncovered a multi-year scheme
in which two former employees allegedly embezzled several
million dollars.
"Based on an extensive internal and external investigation,
MillerCoors believes former employee David Colletti embezzled
several million dollars from the company over several years and
that former employee Paul Edwards was involved to a lesser
extent in the scheme," company spokesman Jonathan Stern said in
a statement.
Stern said MillerCoors referred Colletti and Edwards to
federal authorities for criminal prosecution and that the
company is seeking to recover the funds from a combination of
insurance and restitution in the criminal process.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said
no charges had been filed against Colletti and Edwards. He
declined to confirm or deny that the two men were under
investigation.
Reuters was unable to contact Colletti and Edwards for
comment.
MillerCoors declined further comment and would not provide
contact information for the two men.
Beer Business Daily, which was first to report MillerCoors'
findings, said the alleged embezzlement involved falsifying
invoices with certain vendors.
Beer Business Daily cited a memo from the CEO of MillerCoors
as the source for its story. Reuters was unable to obtain the
memo.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew
Hay)