UPDATE 1-MillerCoors Q2 income up as beer prices rise

(Adds details)

* MillerCoors Q2 net income up 2.6 pct at $400 million

* Q2 beer sales flat at $2.1 billion

* Cost savings programme ahead of plan

LONDON, Aug 2 MillerCoors, the second-largest brewer in the United States, said its second-quarter net income rose 2.6 percent on Tuesday as it raised beer prices and cut costs amid a challenging beer industry environment.

The combined U.S. operations of SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co which make Miller Lite and Coors Light beers said underlying net income in its April-June quarter rose to $400 million while net sales were flat at $2.1 billion.

"We delivered profit growth in the second quarter despite a weakening economy, combined with an array of headwinds, including record rainfall in key markets and high fuel prices, all of which dampened consumer spending on beer," said new MillerCoors CEO Tom Long who took over from Leo Kiely after he retired on June 1.

The company, formed in July 2008, has said it expects to make $750 million of cost savings over the first 4-1/2 years of its merger to end-2012. At the end of the second-quarter of 2011, cumulative cost savings had reached $711 million, as it said it was ahead of its cost cutting plan.

The brewer has a U.S. beer market share of nearly 30 percent behind Budweiser-brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev's share of almost 50 percent. Molson Coors, with its main operations in the U.S., Canada and Britain, is due to report later on Tuesday.

Last month, SABMiller reported a 5 percent rise in its underlying group beer volumes for its April-June first-quarter led by the emerging markets of Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe while in the U.S. sales to retailers at MillerCoors fell 2.7 percent .

SABMiller shares were up 0.1 percent at 22.81 pounds in London by 1115 GMT.

SABMiller, the world's No 2 brewer behind AB InBev, launched a cash bid for Australian brewer Foster's Group at A$4.90 per share or a total of A$11.2 billion including debt. Although Foster's rejected the bid, analysts believe a sweetened bid may succeed. (Reporting by David Jones)