UPDATE 2-MillerCoors urges LME, bank regulation over metal warehousing

By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, July 22 Brewer MillerCoors LLC urged
U.S. lawmakers and regulators to boost oversight of the London
Metal Exchange (LME) and Wall Street banks' ownership of
warehousing firms, saying inflated aluminum prices have cost
buyers billions of dollars.
The Chicago-based brewer, speaking on behalf of the some of
the world's biggest drinks firms, blamed a lack of regulation in
the United States and Britain for creating an "economic anomaly"
in metals markets that has pushed prices higher, even as
supplies have grown.
"U.S. bank holding companies have effective control of the
LME, and they have created a bottleneck which limits the supply
of aluminum," Tim Weiner, global risk manager for the brewer,
said in a statement to the U.S. Senate banking committee ahead
of a scheduled hearing on Tuesday.
"Aluminum prices ... have remained inflated relative to the
massive oversupply and record production," he said.
The hearing will be the first by Senators to discuss banks'
ownership of physical operations from metals warehousing to
power plants.
Weiner's comments, the first public testimony from aluminum
users on the issue, will likely increase pressure on regulators
to delve into the lucrative and controversial industry.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has
already started preparations for a possible investigation of the
metals warehousing business late last week, as reported by
Reuters on Sunday.
It also comes ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on banks'
ownership of physical commodity assets in September and after
the central bank's surprise statement late on Friday that it was
rethinking a decade-old decision that allowed banks to trade in
physical commodities.
METALS LOGJAM
Industrial users have been increasingly frustrated over the
past three years as stockpiles of aluminum and other base metals
have built up in warehouses that are part of the LME network,
leading to big log jams and lengthy queues.
Aluminum users have in some cases waited 18 months to take
physical delivery of metal, all the while paying rent for
storage, Weiner said.
The queues have caused the price premium on some metals,
such as aluminum and zinc, to surge, prompting accusations that
banks and traders that own storage facilities are artificially
inflating prices and distorting supplies.
Weiner said record high physical aluminum prices have cost
the Chicago-based brewer tens of millions of dollars in recent
years. Last year alone, he estimated soaring prices cost
aluminum users some $3 billion in extra expenses.
Weiner said it was "unfair" that banks own the biggest
warehouses in the LME's vast network and, as members of the
exchange, helped set the exchange's warehousing policy which
sets low requirements for metal withdrawals.
He also called on the Fed to tighten up its supervision of
Wall Street banks and the big merchants that now dominate the
warehousing industry.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns Metro International
Trade Services, one of the largest metals warehousing firms in
the LME's vast network, and JPMorgan Chase & Co has
Henry Bath. Among the merchants, Glencore Xstrata Plc
operates Pacorini Metals and Trafigura has NEMS.
Some banks are already scrambling to transform their
physical businesses. Goldman and JPMorgan are also considering
selling Metro and Henry Bath respectively.
REGULATION CALL
Weiner's testimony touched on two big issues that have
frustrated industrial users: inaction by the LME and a lack of
regulation.
The LME previously "dismissed" Weiner's proposals to ease
wait times, he said, and U.S. and UK regulators told him they
were not certain about their authority over warehousing. The LME
is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.
"We simply ask for the same regulatory and legislative
oversight of the LME that other U.S. futures exchanges receive,"
he said.
Under mounting pressure to ease the wait times, the exchange
announced on July 1 sweeping reform of its warehousing policy,
its third attempt to placate angry users.
If approved, those changes will only come into effect in
April.
Weiner said he was representing companies along the supply
chain, including drinks makers Coca Cola Co and Dr Pepper
Snapple Group, Rexam Plc which makes cans for
Coke, Red Bull and Carlsberg beer, and flat-rolled aluminum
producers Novelis Inc and Ball Corp.
While the hearing will be largely a chance for Senators to
get familiar with the complicated issues, market participants
say it will have big ramifications for the banks.
Tuesday's hearing and the Fed decision will "mark the
beginning of the end for the warehousing issue and may have far
more painful implications for the banks in the future," said
Nick Madden, senior vice president and chief supply chain
officer at Novelis in a blog on Monday.
"It didn't have to come this far if the LME had acted more
seriously two years ago when presented with the potential risks
and obvious solutions."