Molson Coors nears deal to buy rest of Miller Coors for $10 bln-WSJ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
Nov 10 Molson Coors Brewing Co is nearing a deal to buy the rest of its U.S. joint venture with SABMiller Plc, MillerCoors LLC, for more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
An agreement is expected to be announced Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1Hvccl8)
SABMiller holds a 58 percent stake in MillerCoors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller agreed last month to create a company making almost a third of the world's beer.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.