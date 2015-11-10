Molson Coors nears deal to buy rest of Miller Coors for $10 bln-WSJ

Nov 10 Molson Coors Brewing Co is nearing a deal to buy the rest of its U.S. joint venture with SABMiller Plc, MillerCoors LLC, for more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

An agreement is expected to be announced Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1Hvccl8)

SABMiller holds a 58 percent stake in MillerCoors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller agreed last month to create a company making almost a third of the world's beer.

