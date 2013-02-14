MillerCoors profit falls 4 percent on higher marketing spend

Feb 14 MillerCoors, the second-largest brewer in the United States, reported a 4.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by increased marketing expenses.

The company, which combines the U.S. operations of SABMiller and Molson Coors Brewing and sells brands such as Miller Lite and Coors Light, said underlying net income was $185.8 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net sales rose 1.7 percent to $1.78 billion.