UPDATE 1-MillerCoors Q3 income dips due to weak economy

* MillerCoors Q3 net income falls 14.1 pct to $286.9 million
* Q3 beer sales decrease 2.5 pct to $1.965 billion
* Merger cost savings target to be reached one year early
LONDON, Nov 2 MillerCoors, the second-largest
brewer in the United States, said its third-quarter net income
fell 14.1 percent on Wednesday due to a weak economy, low
consumer spending and higher commodity costs.
The combined U.S. operations of SABMiller Plc
and Molson Coors Brewing Co which make Miller
Lite and Coors Light beers said underlying net income in its
July-September quarter slipped to $286.9 million, while net
sales were 2.5 percent down at $1.965 billion.
"Despite the toughest headwinds we've seen as a company, we
slightly improved our sales to retailer trend this quarter
versus last quarter and continued to deliver our cost savings
commitments," said MillerCoors CEO Tom Long who took over from
Leo Kiely after he retired on June 1.
The company, formed in July 2008, said cumulative cost
savings had reached $738 million and it now expects to meet its
$750 million cost savings target from the merger by the end of
2011, one year ahead of originally planned.
The brewer has a U.S. beer market share of nearly 30 percent
behind Budweiser-brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev's share of
almost 50 percent. Molson Coors, with its main operations in the
U.S., Canada and Britain, is due to report later on Wednesday.
Last month, SABMiller reported a 3 percent rise in its
underlying group beer volumes for its April-September half-year
led by the emerging markets of Africa, Asia and Latin America
while in U.S. sales to retailers at MillerCoors fell 2.3 percent
.
SABMiller shares were 0.6 percent lower at 2,208 pence in
London by 1145 GMT.
SABMiller, the world's No 2 brewer behind AB InBev, has
agreed a cash takeover for Australian brewer Foster's Group
for $10.2 billion, and it also plans to swap its
Russian and Ukrainian beer business for a 24 percent stake in
Turkey's Anadolu Efes , with both deals expected to be
completed by the end of 2011.
(Reporting by David Jones)