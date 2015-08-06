U.S. SEC charges Miller Energy with accounting fraud

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Miller Energy Resources Inc with accounting fraud for overstating the value of Alaskan oil and gas properties it bought by more than $400 million, transforming a penny stock company into one listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
In an order instituting administrative proceedings, the SEC also accused former Chief Financial Officer Paul Boyd and current Chief Operating Officer David Hall of accounting fraud. An auditor of Miller's financial statements, Carlton Vogt, was also charged, the SEC said on Thursday.
Miller Energy was delisted from the NYSE last week, and now trades on the Pink Sheets.
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.