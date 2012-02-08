REFILE-UPDATE 1-Millicom to boost investment in Latam, Africa

* Q4 EBITDA $536 mln, meets forecast

* Sees 2012 EBITDA margin in mid-40s pct vs 46.5 pct in 2011

* Shares up 1.8 pct, outperform Stockholm market

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom said on Wednesday it would invest more this year to boost long-term prospects where it operates in Latin America and Africa, bright spots in a weak global economy.

The company also said it would buy back up to $300 million of its own stock this year, helping to lift shares 1.8 percent to 681.50 crowns in early trading, outperforming the Stockholm market.

Many analysts had expected operators to be more cautious on spending this year given the economic climate, something that would pressure telecoms gear suppliers like Ericsson, China's Huawei and Nokia Siemens Networks.

Millicom has seen many of its once high-growth markets were it operates in Latin America and Africa maturing in the last couple of years and has shifted its focus from subscriber growth to offering value-added services like mobile data and money transfers.

The company said on Wednesday it would spend more on IT, billing platforms and data capacity to bolster its long-term prospects.

"2012 will be a year of investment in services, products, infrastructure and people as we see numerous growth opportunities in our markets," the company said.

"As a result, we anticipate further erosion of our EBITDA margin and guide for an EBITDA margin around the mid-40s in 2012."

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $536 million exactly in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 45.5 percent and for the full year 46.1 percent.

Millicom said capex in 2012 would be higher than 2011, though it would be below 20 percent of revenue.

Millicom also said that in future, it would pay out at least $2.00 per share each year to shareholders, up from $1.20/share, and no less than 30 percent of normalised net profit.