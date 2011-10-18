RPT-Millicom Q3 in line, proposes extra dividend

(Repeats to additional alert with no change to text)

STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom (MICsdb.ST) reported third-quarter core profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday and said it would propose an extra dividend of $3 per share.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $529 million versus a mean forecast of $538 million in a Reuters poll.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it saw 2011's EBITDA margin at over 45 percent, but raised its forecast for operating free cash flow.