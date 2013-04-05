Millicom joins race for Myanmar mobile licence

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
STOCKHOLM, April 5 Swedish-based mobile operator Millicom said on Friday it had joined bigger rivals including China Mobile in applying for a licence in Myanmar, hoping to get a share of a largely untapped market.
Millicom has operations in Latin America and Africa, having pulled out of Asia in 2009.
Two 15-year licences being tendered by Myanmar's authorities have attracted wide interest from telecoms firms, which see huge growth opportunities in a country of 60 million where the mobile penetration rate is around 5-10 percent, compared to rates of over 100 percent in many developed markets.
"We are an applicant," a spokesman for Millicom said.
China Mobile has teamed up with Vodafone and a group backed by George Soros has also entered the race to secure a licence.
Africa's largest mobile phone company, MTN, India's top mobile operator Bharti Airtel and Singapore's SingTel have expressed an interest.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.