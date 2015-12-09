KKR in the lead to acquire retailer Mills Fleet Farm -sources

Dec 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co is in the lead to acquire outdoor retailer Mills Fleet Farm for more than $1.2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

KKR has prevailed over other private equity firms in an auction for privately held Mills Fleet, the people said on Wednesday. If negotiations are concluded successfully and KKR can secure the necessary financing, a deal could be announced before the end of the year, the people added, cautioning there was no certainty there will be an agreement.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. KKR declined to comment, while Mills Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brainerd, Minnesota-based Mills Fleet Farm has been exploring a sale of the company since earlier this year. The third-generation family-owned company is led by Chief Executive Officer Stewart Mills III, who announced in October his second run for Congress. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)