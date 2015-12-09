KKR in the lead to acquire retailer Mills Fleet Farm -sources

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co is in the lead to acquire outdoor retailer Mills Fleet Farm for more than $1.2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
KKR has prevailed over other private equity firms in an auction for privately held Mills Fleet, the people said on Wednesday. If negotiations are concluded successfully and KKR can secure the necessary financing, a deal could be announced before the end of the year, the people added, cautioning there was no certainty there will be an agreement.
The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. KKR declined to comment, while Mills Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Brainerd, Minnesota-based Mills Fleet Farm has been exploring a sale of the company since earlier this year. The third-generation family-owned company is led by Chief Executive Officer Stewart Mills III, who announced in October his second run for Congress. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.