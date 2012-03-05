Millstein hires veteran restructuring lawyer

March 5 Millstein & Co, a restructuring and strategic advisory firm, said on Monday it has hired veteran restructuring lawyer Jane Vris as general counsel.

Vris, who will be based in the firm's New York City office, was most recently at law firm Vinson & Elkins LLP and was also previously a partner at law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Over the years, she has advised boards, special committees, creditors, potential purchasers of assets from distressed companies, and equity investors in companies emerging from Chapter 11.

Millstein & Co is led by Jim Millstein, the former chief restructuring officer at the U.S. Treasury Department overseeing the government bailout of American International Group.

"Jane has nearly 30 years of experience working on large, high-profile bankruptcies, restructurings and reorganizations. Her expertise and exemplary track record will prove invaluable both to the firm and our clients," Millstein said in a statement.

Vris' assignments included representing creditors or bidders in the Chapter 11 cases of Lehman Brothers, General Growth Properties and General Motors Co.