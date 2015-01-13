Fitness software firm Mindbody selects banks for IPO - sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 Mindbody, a company that makes
software to help run fitness and yoga studios, has selected
banks for a potential initial public offering that could value
it at more than $700 million, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The company, based in San Luis Obispo, California, is
working with banks including Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse and UBS on the potential offering,
which could come in the second or third quarter, these people
said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public. Representatives for Mindbody, Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse and UBS declined to comment.
Founded in 1998, the company makes business management
software for wellness and fitness boutiques and has since
expanded to spas and beauty salons. Its customers pay a monthly
fee to use the software, which serves more than 40,000
businesses in 100 countries, according to its website.
It has raised more than $100 million in funding with backers
such as W Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Catalyst
Investors and Institutional Venture Partners.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)