Moshi Monster maker eyes IPO, U.S. expansion

Feb 15 Mind Candy, which made its name
with online kids game "Moshi Monsters", is making a major push
in the United States as the British exporter seeks to
make money in the world's largest consumer market ahead of a
potential initial public offering, its chief executive
told Reuters.
"We can't stay necessarily stay private forever. We have a
lot of shareholders and we don't want to sell. Going public at
some point is the smartest way forward," Chief Executive Michael
Acton Smith said in a recent interview.
This year would be too early for an IPO but it could be in
the "next few years," he said.
The company's sole franchise "Moshi Monsters" is targeted at
children ages 6 to 11. About 60 million users globally have
signed up to raise virtual monster pets in the game.
Based in London, Mind Candy is the latest company to start
out as an online video game maker and then try to become a
merchandising powerhouse, on the heels of Rovio, which makes
"Angry Birds." Gone are the days when a new kids brand started
in a movie or on television, the 37-year-old entrepreneur
told Reuters.
As part of the trend, the video game company Rovio
now licenses everything from "Angry Birds" plush toys to candy,
while Zynga last week signed a licensing deal that
would let Hasbro make toys based on the social games
company's titles.
Mind Candy's Acton Smith realized nearly two years ago
that he wanted the company to do much more than just make games.
Under his helm, Mind Candy has signed 100 licensing deals,
publishes a magazine and is even in talks to make a movie. The
company also has a book deal with Penguin.
Some of its licensing deals are with Mega Bloks
and with Activision Blizzard to make a Nintendo DS
game.
Acton Smith , who founded the company in 2003, said the
company sold $100 million worth of "Moshi Monsters"-related
merchandise this year.
In New York for this week's Toy Fair, Acton Smith said he
wants to sell more of these products in the
United States, where "Moshi" is not yet a household
name.
"To build a business with global scale that can go public,
we absolutely have to be huge in the U.S. and that's one of the
many reasons we want 'Moshi' to take off here," Acton Smith
said, adding he is considering moving to the country as
well.
Acton Smith pointed to recently public Internet
companies such as Zynga, Pandora and LinkedIn as well as
Facebook's impending IPO as a sign the IPO market is rebounding.
"The window has been opened this year where it hasn't been in
recent years. Investors are understanding there's a huge amount
of value in tech businesses," he said.
Acton Smith said his 100-person company will double its
staff this year. The company raised a second series of funding
in 2010 and may consider raising another round of funding to put
more cash on the balance sheet or finance acquisitions.
Last summer, the company was valued at $200 million but now
"our valuation is now substantially higher than that," Acton
Smith said, declining to shed more light on the current
valuation.
For now, the company is trying to diversify away from its
only brand by developing two new games it can market to the same
audience of kids who like "Moshi Monsters" as well as building a
YouTube-like video website called "Moshi TV."
"Our big bet at Mind Candy is the future of entertainment
properties, particularly kids properties, will originate
digitally," he said.