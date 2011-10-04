UPDATE 1-Mindspeed cuts Q4 revenue outlook

(Follows alerts)

Oct 4 Mindspeed Technologies Inc cut its fourth-quarter revenue outlook hurt by a weaker demand, sending its shares 6.5 percent down in premarket trading.

The chipmaker now expects July-September revenue to be around $40.5 million, down from the previously expected $42.2-$43.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $43.14 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We experienced a weaker demand environment in the fourth quarter, primarily impacting our high-performance analog and legacy wide area networking business, as a result of weakening demand in the communications infrastructure market," Chief Executive Raouf Halim said.

The company, which competes with Applied Micro Circuits Corp and PMC-Sierra Inc , did not revise its gross margin and operating expenses estimate.

Shares of the Newport Beach, California-based company were trading down 6 percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)