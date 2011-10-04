UPDATE 1-Mindspeed cuts Q4 revenue outlook

(Follows alerts)
* Cuts Q4 rev outlook to $40.5 mln from $42.2-$43.9 mln
* Keeps Q4 gross margin outlook
* Shares down 6.5 pct in pre-market trade
Oct 4 Mindspeed Technologies Inc cut
its fourth-quarter revenue outlook hurt by a weaker demand,
sending its shares 6.5 percent down in premarket trading.
The chipmaker now expects July-September revenue to be
around $40.5 million, down from the previously expected
$42.2-$43.9 million.
Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of
$43.14 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We experienced a weaker demand environment in the fourth
quarter, primarily impacting our high-performance analog and
legacy wide area networking business, as a result of weakening
demand in the communications infrastructure market," Chief
Executive Raouf Halim said.
The company, which competes with Applied Micro Circuits Corp
and PMC-Sierra Inc , did not revise its gross
margin and operating expenses estimate.
Shares of the Newport Beach, California-based company were
trading down 6 percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)