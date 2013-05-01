版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Mindspeed Tech jumps 26.6 percent premarket; hires Morgan Stanley to evaluate strategic alternatives

NEW YORK May 1 Mindspeed Technologies Inc : * Mindspeed Tech jumps 26.6 percent to $2.90 in premarket; hires Morgan Stanley to evaluate strategic alternatives
