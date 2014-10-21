YOUR MONEY-What Minecraft is teaching your kids about money

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Oct 21 If your kids are chattering
non-stop about things like emeralds, pickaxes and creepers, you
may have a unique opportunity to turn a video game addiction
into a life lesson about money.
Minecraft, a video game phenomenon with over 100 million
users, is such a hot property that Microsoft Corp
recently forked out $2.5 billion for its maker, Mojang AB.
Players build their own worlds via game systems,
smartphones, tablets and computers using virtual Lego-like
pieces. And as opposed to the shoot-'em-up video games that kids
usually gravitate toward, this game teaches them about money.
It is "about barter, about value, about how to protect your
stuff," says Hank Mulvihill, a financial adviser in Richardson,
Texas.
"Kids are learning about money on a lot of different levels
in Minecraft," says Joel Levin, co-founder of Manhattan-based
TeacherGaming, a firm that works with educators to use video
games as teaching tools.
"There are basic currencies, like emeralds that you dig up
and can trade with villagers," Levin explains. "There are
exchange rates, because certain items are worth more than
others. Then players have to think about whether to spend money
right away, or save it and get something more rewarding later
on. These are analogous to the financial decisions people are
making in the real world all the time."
And that is just if you are playing the game on your own. If
you are online with multiple players, the financial issues
become much more complex.
"At that point, players are setting up actual economies,"
Levin says. "On a particular server, they may decide that
diamonds are the currency of choice. Or some kids start playing
the role of a bank, offering loans and charging interest."
Levin is aware of instances where teachers introduce a rare
item into the game that kids can't obtain on their own, and then
watch them react to the scarcity. "It's supply and demand in
action," he says.
HOW TO START FROM NOTHING
Of course, most parents only experience Minecraft by peering
over their kids' shoulders and trying to figure out what the
hell is going on.
So in case you were wondering, here are a few of Minecraft's
key financial lessons:
When starting out in the world of Minecraft, "nobody tells
you anything, no instructions," says 19-year-old Harvey
Mulvihill, son of Hank, who plays along with his two brothers.
"You are a stranger in a strange land, and you have to figure
out how to gain resources."
Indeed, Minecraft is a so-called "sandbox" game, in which
players roam a virtual world with very few limitations. In that
way, it is a riff on the traditional American archetype of the
Horatio Alger story - starting from nothing and somehow making a
huge success of yourself.
Players have to gain skills and then leverage those skills
to develop a better world for themselves.
HOW TO PROTECT WHAT YOU HAVE
As in life, very bad things happen all the time in Minecraft
- death, robbery, physical attacks and disasters of all stripes.
As a result, players have to protect themselves against a number
of terrible futures.
For example: travel light. "It is never a good idea to carry
your valuables on your person," advises 17-year-old Patrick
Mulvihill. "Once you die your things are dropped on the spot of
death. Valuables should be kept in chests in safe, well-lit
places."
But it is not just death players have to insure themselves
against. That is because some people in this virtual world -
known as "griefers," according to Patrick - go online solely to
steal and break other people's things.
HOW TO MAKE THE RIGHT CONNECTIONS
Life is all about who you know, and Minecraft is no
different. Connecting with the right people can make your
virtual life a whole lot easier.
"If I was starting from scratch and didn't know any coding,
I could be digging for emeralds forever," says Dan Short,
associate professor of environmental science at Robert Morris
University in Pittsburgh, who has written an academic paper on
Minecraft.
"But if you are on a server with other kids, the server
owner can basically give you as many emeralds as you need.
They're like little monarchs."
The moral of the story? Your network counts, and you should
develop it as much as possible.
HOW TO MONETIZE YOUR SKILLS
Once you become talented at something, you could find
yourself in serious demand. Fifteen-year-old Sean Mulvihill
plays with his buddies Jackson, Oscar and Wyatt. "Jackson is
known for being the best builder, and others pay him to build
them a house," Sean says.
Meanwhile, Sean is seen as "by far, the best farmer," he
notes modestly. As a result, other players come to him with
business propositions, like supplying him with seed, equipment
and gold in order to tend their farms and divvy up the profits.
This principle of monetizing your Minecraft skills applies
in the real world, too, notes Short. Some have become so
talented at the game and charismatic with their audiences - with
handles like TheBajanCanadian, Sky Does Minecraft and Lewis &
Simon - that they run their own insanely popular channels on
Google Inc's YouTube.
"They get followers on YouTube, they host games and then
kids sometimes pay a premium for the chance to play with them
and be in their videos," Short says. "They must be making
serious bank. That might be the biggest financial lesson of
all."
