UPDATE 1-Minefinders posts Q2 profit

Aug 3 Canadian precious-metals explorer Minefinders Corp posted a quarterly profit, helped by higher metal prices and improved operations at its Dolores mine in Mexico.
For the second quarter, gold production rose 42 percent to 19,571 ounces.
Minefinders produced 1 million ounces of silver in the quarter, up from 277,147 ounces.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company reported a net income of at $30.5 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.4 million, or 1 cent a share, last year.
Revenue nearly quadrupled to $73.1 million.
The company raised its capital expenditure for the year to $45.4 million from $39.5 million for purchase of mining equipment.
Shares of the company closed at C$15.03 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
