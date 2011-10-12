UPDATE 1-Minefinders Q3 output slides sequentially

* Q3 gold production 16,278 ounces, silver 692,121 ounces
* Sees FY gold production of 65,000-70,000 ounces
Oct 12 Canadian precious metals miner
Minefinders Corp reported a sequential dip in quarterly
production, hit by cyanide supply issues, but backed its
full-year production outlook.
Minefinders said it was on track to produce 65,000-70,000
ounces of gold and 3.3-3.5 million ounces of silver this year.
Third-quarter sales was $53.8 million, up from $13.8 million
from a year ago. Second quarter's revenue was $73.1 million.
Gold production slid to 16,278 ounces from 19,571 ounces it
in the second quarter. Silver production was also down to
692,121 ounces from 1 million ounces.
Production was affected as the company's main cyanide
supplier issued a force majeure in June, forcing the
Vancouver-based miner to conserve its cyanide. A collapsed pipe
at a leach pad also reduced output.
Minefinders said cyanide supplies have since been restored
and the pipe will be repaired next month.
