UPDATE 1-Minera Andes reports fall in Q4 gold, silver output

Jan 18 Argentina-focused Minera Andes Inc
said fourth-quarter gold and silver production at its
partly owned San Jose mine was down by about a fifth due to a
two-week maintenance shutdown and a fall in ore quality.
Silver production dipped about 22 percent at 1.5 million
ounces while gold output was down about 20 percent at 20,934
ounces, the Toronto-based company said in a statement.
Minera said the fall in silver and gold grades that affected
fourth-quarter production "represented normal fluctuations
within the mining sequence."
Canada's Minera owns 49 percent of the of San Jose mine in
the Santa Cruz province of Argentina, while the remaining is
owned by Peru-based Hochschild Mining PLC.
Minera shares closed at C$2.05 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.