2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries to extend term of 3 mln share purchase warrants

Nov 21 Mineral Hill Industries Ltd : * To extend term of 3 million share purchase warrants for an additional two years ending December 14, 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
