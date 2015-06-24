INSIGHT-Uncertain future for global diamond trade as profits vanish

* Banking debt for manufacturers reached $15.4 bln in 2014
* Five miners control lion's share of diamond production
* Consolidation expected among polishers, retailers
* Graphic on diamond pipeline: link.reuters.com/hak94w
By Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch
TEL AVIV, June 24 The family businesses that
make up the global diamond trade have seen their profits wiped
out over the past five years, hit by shaky financing, increased
costs and uncertain demand from customers who prefer hi-tech
gadgets to bling.
Manufacturers who cut and polish diamonds have found
themselves caught between giant mining companies charging high
prices for rough stones, and big retail chains that demand gems
at low margins to keep sales moving.
While the $80 billion overall spent on diamond jewellery
last year was a record, the manufacturers are expected to share
a profit of just $100 million in 2015. That is half last year's
total and down from $900 million in 2010, according to Chaim
Even-Zohar of Tacy Ltd and Pranay Narvekar of Pharos Beam in
Mumbai, two of the industry's top consultants.
Even-Zohar estimated that 300,000 Chinese and Indian workers
had been laid off out of nearly 1 million employed in gemcutting
in those two countries, where most manufacturing takes place.
"The rule of supply and demand doesn't necessarily apply to
the diamond sector," said Yoram Dvash, a high-end polisher in
Israel who outsources his rough stones to smaller Israeli
polishers.
Over the past year he has been sending his subcontractors 20
percent less volume.
"Manufacturing is not just work, it's out of love - taking
the rough stones, with all their odd shapes, and bringing out
the most precious thing in the world. But this love costs a lot
of money. And rough prices have been going up and up with no
connection to demand."
In the longer term, the industry needs to sustain consumer
demand at a time when the prized possession of many people with
disposable income is more likely to be a smartphone than a piece
of jewellery. The hottest wristwatch this year does not have
diamonds on its face - it has an Apple touch screen.
"Have you ever heard of a 20-year-old standing outside a
store all night to buy jewellery?" Ernest Blom, president of the
World Federation of Diamond Bourses, asked delegates at an
industry conference at a Tel Aviv luxury hotel.
"I haven't," he answered. "We have fallen behind the times."
Last month, the leading mining companies formed a Diamond
Producers Association with a focus on stimulating consumer
demand. But its annual budget is just $6 million, which many
delegates at the conference said was not enough.
HIGH COST MINERS
The manufacturers and dealers depend on just a handful of
miners, which control most of the world's diamond production and
say they have had no choice but to pass on high costs further
down the supply chain.
No major deposits have been discovered in about two decades.
The miners say they are investing heavily to keep supplies
coming.
Production in 2013 was down 26 percent since 2005, although
estimates suggest it has risen slightly since.
De Beers, a unit of South Africa's Anglo-American
which is the market leading diamond miner in terms of value,
says current projects are costing it more than $3 billion.
Russia's Alrosa, the world's top producer by
volume, just finished building three underground mines at $1
billion each.
De Beers acknowledged that high costs for rough diamonds
were forcing changes on gemcutters.
"Overall, this trend is expected to affect the way the
industry operates," De Beers said a 2014 report. Less
well-established midstream companies may have to close, it said,
forcing a consolidation in the market.
Martin Rapaport, whose Rapaport Group is the primary source
of diamond price information, said the miners had taken an
unsustainable short-term approach by charging high prices.
When polishers and traders can no longer afford to buy rough
diamonds, De Beers and Alrosa will suffer. To prevent this, they
will have to lower prices, and "no longer make windfall
profits," he said.
De Beers has already reduced its output forecast for 2015
because of weaker demand. Alrosa's prices have fallen 6 percent
this year.
Alrosa President Andrey Zharkov told Reuters the price drop
"will help the manufacturers have enough oxygen in order to
generate profits and keep consuming". Nevertheless, the company
said it still sees prices rising later this year.
RETAIL CONSOLIDATION
Manufacturers' margins are also being squeezed by retailers,
including big chains that have been consolidating to cut costs.
Last year, the two largest U.S. mid-tier jewellery store
chains combined, with Signet Jewelers buying Zale Corp
for $1.46 billion. Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
, the world's largest retailer by market value, bought
U.S.-based Hearts on Fire for $150 million.
Even-Zohar said that although overall retail jewellery sales
were buoyant, jewellers were now putting fewer and smaller
diamonds in their pieces.
"There is little comfort for a diamond manufacturer or
trader if the retail jeweller sells more diamond jewellery, when
the pieces contain less diamonds. So much for the retail growth
figures," he said.
The low profits make it harder for manufacturers to pay for
the financing they need to buy rough diamonds and hold them
until they can be sold. Even-Zohar and Narvekar estimate this
debt totalled $15.4 billion at the end of last year.
The manufacturers service the debt while they work on the
diamonds, bearing the risk that prices could fall before they
have a finished product to sell. That risk has put off banks,
which have cut back lending or pulled out entirely.
Israel's Bank Leumi closed its diamond business
and Belgian group KBC said it was winding down Antwerp
Diamond Bank. Lenders in Dubai, like the National Bank of
Fujairah, have tried to fill the financing gap, but
traders say it is not enough.
(Editing by Peter Graff)