版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 14日 星期二 07:11 BJT

RPT-S&P warns of imminent downgrade for several miners

(Repeats to more subscribers; no change to text)

SAO PAULO, April 13 Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years.

S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Billiton Ltd, Anglo American PLC, CAP SA , Exxaro Resources, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd , and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).

S&P said it expects to make its rating decisions over the next two to three weeks. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐