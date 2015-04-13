RPT-S&P warns of imminent downgrade for several miners

(Repeats to more subscribers; no change to text)
SAO PAULO, April 13 Standard & Poor's warned on
Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its
iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years.
S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the
credit ratings of Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP
Billiton Ltd, Anglo American PLC, CAP SA
, Exxaro Resources, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
, and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).
S&P said it expects to make its rating decisions over the
next two to three weeks.
