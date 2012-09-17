版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's revises Minerva's outlook to positive

Sept 17 Minerva SA : * Moody's revises minerva's outlook to positive; affirms b2 cfr * Rpt-moody's revises minerva's outlook to positive; affirms b2 cfr

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐