Brazil Minerva says received clearance to ship fresh beef to United States

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazilian meat packer Minerva SA said in a filing on Wednesday that it had received authorization from the Agriculture Ministry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for two of its plants to begin shipping fresh beef to the United States.
Brazil has long been a major supplier of cooked beef to North America but until now has been shut out of the U.S. fresh beef market. Gaining access to it was expected to open doors to other hard-to-enter markets such as Japan. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr, Reese Ewing)
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.