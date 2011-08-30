Two mine cos refused to hand over safety info - U.S.

* Two coal companies refused to hand safety data to MSHA

* Two mines owned by Upper Big Branch owner, cited

NEW YORK Aug 30 Two coal mining companies refused to gave accident and injury information to federal safety regulators, including data from two mines operated by the owner of the mine where 29 men died in a blast last year.

The Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) said on Tuesday it issued notices of a potential pattern of violations (PPOV) to the Randolph Mine and the Justice No. 1 Mine underground coal mines in Boone County, West Virginia, which were formerly owned by Massey Energy.

The two mines, plus three others then owned by Massey and two more owned by Peabody Energy BTU.N, were audited to determine whether they had failed to report injuries.

The agency said Peabody refused to turn over accident, injury and illness data to MSHA, as did Massey, which owned the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia, where 29 men were killed last year in the worst U.S. mining accident in four decades.

There was no immediate comment from Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N, which acquired Massey this year, or from Peabody.

MSHA said Administrative Law Judge Kenneth Andrews found its demand for information is a constitutionally "reasonable exercise of government responsibility over public welfare where it is related to occupational health and safety."

Alpha Natural Resources agreed to provide records for the five mines, including Randolph and Justice, MSHA said. But the audit revealed those two failed to report or inaccurately reported 24 injuries, resulting in 1,125 lost days of work.

MSHA said it requested that Peabody provide the required information for its Air Quality No. 1 Mine in Knox County, Indiana, to avoid daily civil penalties.

When Peabody failed to comply, MSHA started assessing penalties of $4,000 per day beginning June 23. The penalties will continue until all information is provided, MSHA said.

Under the federal Mine Safety and Health Act, mine operators with a pattern of significant and substantial violations can be forced to close areas of a mine until it receives a clean inspection.

Under current regulations, MSHA uses a screening process to determine whether a mine has a potential pattern of violations. A mine operator found to have a potential pattern of violations is given a period of time to reduce violations before MSHA uses its authority to issue closure orders. (Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)