Shareholders want miner Freeport to get tough with Indonesia - CEO

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make to the U.S. miner's contract of work, Freeport's chief executive said on Monday.

Rio Tinto Plc, which is a partner in Freeport's massive Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia, is also supportive of Freeport's tougher approach towards Jakarta, Adkerson told a mining conference in Hollywood, Florida. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
