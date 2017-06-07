Capital expenditure by top global miners at record low - report

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Large global mining
companies have cut back on investments despite a turnaround in
profitability and a spike in commodity prices, a
PricewaterhouseCooper's (PwC) report revealed on Wednesday.
Capital expenditure, an measure of confidence in future
returns, fell 41 percent in 2016 to a record low of $50 billion.
"Everyone is gun shy at the moment and they are not
investing until they are very comfortable that the returns will
be there," PwC director and report co-author Andries Rossouw
told journalists on the sidelines of a junior mining conference
in Johannesburg.
The report showed that profitability in the industry
recovered to an aggregate net profit of $20 billion from $28
billion in losses in 2015.
Glencore, Anglo American Plc and Rio Tinto
, were among the forty companies included in PwC's 14th
report on the industry.
This one drew on analyses of performance and global trends
from financial information during 12-month reporting periods for
companies between 1 April 2015 and 31 December 2016.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard and
Elaine Hardcastle)