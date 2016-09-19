Barrick could meet 2016 debt cut target from cash flow -president

DENVER, Sept 19 Barrick Gold expects to be able to reach its target of reducing debt by $2 billion by year-end even without selling any assets, company President Kelvin Dushnisky said on Monday.

"We are confident we will get to our $2 billion mark with or without an asset sale ... presuming gold prices continue to co-operate," Dushnisky said in an interview on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Denver; Editing by Chris Reese)