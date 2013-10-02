Iamgold CEO committed to low-grade gold

Oct 2 Stephen Letwin is a man of conviction. The
chief executive of mid-tier gold miner Iamgold Corp
believes low-grade deposits are the future, whether the industry
is ready or not.
With prices down and higher costs cutting into margins -
already slim at many low-grade mines - explorers that once
boasted about the size of their deposits are now wooing
investors with tales of high-grade zones.
But Letwin, who was touting low-grade gold last year, before
spot prices dropped more than 20 percent, sees no reason to
change his tune.
"I don't care who you are - we are all migrating to lower
grade," he said in an interview. "It's just a fact of life."
Iamgold's operations in Africa and South America have
relatively low concentrations of gold. At the Rosebel mine in
Suriname, for example, the reserve grade is one gram per tonne.
That is not far off the average reserve grades of the senior
producers, but unlike some of those companies' mines, Rosebel
and Iamgold's Essakane mine in Burkina Faso do not produce
silver, copper or other valuable minerals that are often
recovered with gold.
"Given that we're a low-grade operation, we have to be the
be the best that we can be, so we're moving heaven and earth to
do that right now," said Letwin.
Iamgold has been pushing to improve productivity, using
tactics like hot seating, which minimizes the time that
equipment is left idle. Second-quarter adjusted earnings fell,
but the company lowered its cost forecasts for 2013. It reports
third-quarter results on Nov. 5.
Letwin joined the company in 2010 from oil pipeline company
Enbridge Inc, a somewhat unusual background in an
industry run by mining finance specialists, penny stock
promoters and geologists.
He wrote a research paper about his strategy last December,
called "Condemned to Excellence." Drawing parallels between the
development of low-grade gold and the oil sands, he argued that
miners would have to focus on controlling operating costs to run
low-grade mines throughout the business cycle.
The conventional wisdom is that average grades fall during
good times, because high prices make marginal deposits
profitable, and then rise again in weaker markets, as
lower-quality mines are idled.
Some deposits with low grades can be reinvented as
higher-grade assets, with mines designed to exploit richer areas
and treat the rest as waste. But Letwin says he is among those
who believe grades are falling in part because the number of
untouched high-grade deposits has dwindled.
He said grades may rise briefly in the tough market but that
over the long run they will fall.
Letwin's paper cites data from Metals Economics Group
showing that there were 69 "significant" - more than 2 million
ounce - gold discoveries between 2000 and 2011, down from 120 in
the previous decade.