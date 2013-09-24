Newmont CEO says open to adding more copper production

| DENVER, Sept 24
DENVER, Sept 24 Newmont Mining Corp is
open to adding more copper production onto its core gold output,
the company's CEO said on Tuesday, as the biggest U.S. gold
miner, along with its peers, seeks to revamp operations in a
tough environment.
Newmont already has three copper-gold operations and as a
result has "very good core capabilities that we can leverage
into copper," chief executive Gary Goldberg told delegates at
the Denver Gold Forum.
"I think it's leveraging our capabilities so that we don't
restrict ourselves just to gold in the future, but look at gold
and copper opportunities," Goldberg said, adding that the
company will not target a specific percentage of copper volumes.
Sliding gold prices and ballooning capital and operating
costs have rocked the industry, making reliance on gold alone
less attractive.
"Two years ago you probably would not have been saying
copper," said Goldberg. "There was a premium for gold
producers."
In late June, gold slid close to $1,180 an ounce, its
lowest price in nearly three years. Gold is down more than 20
percent so far this year, while benchmark copper is down
about 10 percent this year at $7,159 a tonne.
A move into copper may spook some investors after the
disappointment that followed Barrick Gold Corp's C$7.3
billion ($7.09 billion) takeover of Africa-focused copper miner
Equinox Minerals in 2011.
The jewel at the center of that deal, the Lumwana mine in
Zambia, has so far failed to live up to expectations, forcing
Barrick to halt a planned expansion and book a $3.8 billion
impairment charge on its value.
Goldberg said any copper asset purchase would have to help
take Newmont "down the cost curve" and be in a jurisdiction
where the company could manage the social, political and
technical risks.