版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三 02:41 BJT

Newmont not interested in Barrick's U.S. assets, eyes Australia

DENVER, Sept 22 Newmont Mining Corp is not interested in buying the U.S. assets Barrick Gold has put up for sale, but would be keen on Barrick's 50 percent stake in an Australian mine at the right price, Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Tuesday.

"If we were to be interested in Barrick's assets, it wouldn't be those particular assets," Goldberg said in an interview when asked about the package of six gold mines and projects that Barrick is selling in the United States.

Asked if Newmont would be keen on Kalgoorlie, a gold mine in Australian jointly owned by Barrick and Newmont, he said: "If we could do something at the right value, that's one that we would be interested in." (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐