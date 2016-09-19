Barrick says Argentina mine operations may resume within two weeks

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
DENVER, Sept 19 Barrick Gold Inc's Veladero gold mine in Argentina could resume operations in the next two weeks, Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said in an interview on Monday.
"I am hopeful that it could be up and going in that kind of two-week window depending on how the reparation work goes," Dushnisky said.
Barrick said last Thursday that mine operations were temporarily suspended by the Argentina government after a "small quantity" of processing solution containing cyanide leaked outside a processing area. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
