RPT - INSIGHT-For risk-wary gold miners, small is beautiful

By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, June 5 Bigger isn't better for the
world's gold miners, who are increasingly making "bite-sized"
developments that carry less risk of budget disasters and fewer
of the political and environmental disputes that have derailed
mega-mines in recent years.
Newmont Mining is a prime example of how companies
are responding to bleak industry conditions by building mines on
a smaller scale than in the past, with the price of gold down
almost 40 percent from its peak in 2011 and banks avoiding the
sector.
The cautious approach will likely persist even if conditions
improve, with miners increasingly teaming up on big, complex
projects to share costs, expertise and risk, senior mining
executives and industry watchers said.
"If there's going to be something go wrong, you'd rather it
go wrong after you've spent $1 billion than $3 billion or $4
billion," said Goldcorp Inc Chief Executive Chuck
Jeannes. Goldcorp, the world's most valuable gold miner by
market capitalization, owns stakes in a number of joint-ventured
assets such as the Alumbrera gold mine in Argentina and the
Pueblo Viejo gold mine in the Dominican Republic.
The price of gold has fallen as concerns about inflation
receded and the U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies.
Gold is often used as a hedge against inflation, as prices
typically rise when the dollar weakens.
Barrick Gold, the world's largest bullion producer,
could be the poster child for problem-plagued mega-mines.
Its Pascua Lama project in the Andes was mothballed in 2013,
bogged down by environmental issues, labor unrest, political
opposition and development costs that ballooned to $8.5 billion.
"A phased approach to developing large, complex capital
projects makes a lot of sense," said Barrick spokesman Andy
Lloyd. "There is potential to mitigate development risks, reduce
upfront capital requirements and expedite initial cash flows
from the project, which could be used to fund future
expansions."
Barrick has no new mine plans currently, as it sells assets
to trim a $13 billion debt.
Last week, it announced a strategic tie-up with Zijin Mining
, selling a stake in its Papua New Guinea mine as a
first collaborative step with the Chinese miner.
Newmont Mining, the world's No. 2 gold producer, decided to
start small with its recently-announced Long Canyon project in
Nevada.
The first phase is a $250 million to $350 million
development funded with cash flows and available cash, using
existing staff. Payback is projected in just over four years.
Rather than building all the infrastructure for future
phases up front, this approach makes each successive phase carry
and provide its own return-on-investment, said Newmont CEO Gary
Goldberg.
"From an investor standpoint, it's a good thing because it
minimizes the risk involved," he said.
SWEET SPOT
Yamana Gold is building Cerro Moro in Argentina for
$265 million over two and a half years. It will be Yamana's
smallest operation on a throughput basis, or the volume of ore
processed each day.
"It's a sweet spot in terms of manageable capital
expenditures over an extended period of time," said CEO Peter
Marrone.
Last year, the average annual projected gold output from
projects that just went into construction and entered production
was 15 percent lower than five years earlier, according to SNL
Financial data.
Last year there were also more small mining debt and equity
issues, correlating to the size of mines being built.
The average issue in 2014 was $128.1 million, Thomson
Reuters data shows, while the average for the preceding seven
years only fell below $160 million one other time.
The "easy stuff" has already been discovered, said Sterne
Agee analyst Michael Dudas, so some of the most interesting
prospects are in areas with different rules and regulations.
"That makes it a lot more difficult to get the confidence
level from the board and investors to take big swings," he said.
"I do think the industry will be a lot more collaborative as we
move forward, because investors want risk-adjusted returns that
require some thought and some rigor."
To be sure, not all mines can be built in phases and bigger
projects will find fresh appeal when gold rebounds from the
current $1,175 an ounce.
"The market is short-term focused," said Jeannes at
Goldcorp. "If the gold price were $1,800 an ounce and the equity
markets were wide open . . . our investors would be questioning
us if we weren't going for the full, large, build-out."
But miners have learned from the past five years, said
Joseph Foster, portfolio manager at Van Eck, Barrick's biggest
shareholder.
"I don't think we'll see the capital cost blowouts and the
margin squeezes going forward that we have in the past," Foster
said. "They've learned a very hard lesson and I don't think
they'll forget it."
