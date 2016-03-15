Distressed asset buyers see silver lining as miners languish

* 2015 deal volume lowest since 2003
By Melanie Burton and Swati Pandey
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY March 15 After years on the
sidelines, funds specialising in troubled assets are set to take
centre stage in the mining industry, driving deals in a sector
where the top players alone plan to raise more than $30 billion
through sales to cut debt.
Overall deal volume in mining and metals last year sank to
its lowest level globally since 2003, according to Thomson
Reuters data, as the industry's sellers, crippled by more than
$1 trillion in debt, crowded a market with very few buyers.
Bankers, funds and investors, however, say that could change
in 2016, as specialist buyers rethink a market where prices are
languishing, mines are losing money and the traditional
competition is weak.
Funds sidelined and waiting for the right deals could amount
to as much as $3 billion, according to a ballpark figure from
corporate finance and restructuring firm FTI Consulting.
"The longer this commodity rout continues, the greater
number of restructures," David McCarthy, national leader for
restructuring at Deloitte in Sydney, told Reuters.
"Some of those will be by existing financiers and existing
equity holders. For others, the risk will be too great - and
that's where distressed opportunities will (be)."
Oaktree Capital, the world's largest investor in distressed
debt, opened an office in Sydney this month, in part at least
because of the strain in mining, it said, particularly iron ore,
where it sees potential for deals.
Others are targeting existing mines where the geology has
already been proven - and not development projects - for gold,
copper, zinc and rare minerals, all exposed to the later stages
of the economic cycle and renewable energy.
"I think it will be a busy year for everyone in the
industry," said Michael Ryan, a senior managing director of FTI
Consulting in Perth.
"I expect to see a lot of restructuring and cost cutting
work, debt for equity transactions, restructuring balance sheet
type transactions, sales of assets, divestiture of non-key
assets to further shore up (distressed miners') balance sheets."
In Australia's struggling iron ore sector for example,
existing lenders to Atlas Iron agreed to take a haircut
on repayments in return for a larger equity stake.
But steel and iron ore group Arrium, with nearly $2
billion of debt, had to look outside for help, turning to GSO
Capital Partners, the global credit and alternative investment
arm of PE behemoth Blackstone Group.
Earlier this month, it secured $927 million in funding to
help Arrium retire debt and overhaul its business.
Media reports have said Cerberus Capital Management, another
major U.S. investor in distressed assets, also considered a move
on Arrium and remains on the sidelines. Cerberus did not respond
to an emailed request for comment.
In November, global PE group Denham Capital backed
Perth-based Auctus Minerals and its management team of mining
restructure specialists with $130 million, as it bought battered
Atherton Resources, which holds zinc and gold-copper
resources in Queensland.
"If you invest equity into what makes money at current price
levels, you also have the unlimited upside if, during the
holding period, the market recovers," Denham Capital Managing
Director Bert Koth told Reuters.
But the key question is how long these new financial
investors can hold on to mining assets, given futures prices
that suggest metals prices could languish for as long as another
decade - the very cycles that have long kept private equity out
of mining.
"People are saying we're probably at the bottom but what
they don't know is how long we're going to stay at the bottom,"
FTI's Ryan said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Swati Pandey in
